Woman killed while walking on railway tracks in Banff, Alta.
Banff RCMP and the Canadian Pacific Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a train while walking on tracks near the community on Thursday.
Officials say the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was walking on the Canadian Pacific's main line when the accident occurred.
Authorities believe the woman was distracted and may not have heard the train coming.
"A westbound CP intermodal container train contacted a 19-year-old female pedestrian while she walked westbound on CP's main line through Banff," RCMP said in a release.
"The female was believed to be wearing ear buds at the time of the incident which may have contributed to failing to hear the approaching train."
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
