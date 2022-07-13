Woman known to frequent Waterloo Region wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking the public for information on a Canada-wide warrant for Madison Moody.

She is known to visit Brantford, Kitchener-Waterloo and Toronto.

Police are warning residents to not approach Moody.

Moody is currently serving a four year, two month and twelve day sentence for two counts of possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking, assault with intention to use force and identify fraud.

Police said Moody has various tattoos on her body, including her neck and below her right elbow.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ROPE directly at 1-866-870-7673 if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.