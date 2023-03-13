Woman last seen near Regina's Wascana Rehabilitation Centre found safe, police say
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
Regina police said a missing 67-year-old woman last seen near Wascana Rehabilitation Centre Sunday afternoon has been found safe.
A news release from Regina Police Service (RPS) said Marilyn Irene Littlechief was last seen around 4 p.m. on Sunday on the 2100 block of 23rd Avenue.
Regina police thanked the public for its assistance in the investigation.
