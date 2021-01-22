A woman is in hospital in serious condition after she was abducted from a home on the Cree Nation community of Pigeon Lake.

Maskwacis RCMP were called around 11 p.m. on Tuesday after the abduction was reported. They searched through the night with no luck, but early Wednesday morning they were called to a commercial business after a witness found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed it was the woman they were searching for, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 8 a.m. police stopped a vehicle believed to have been involved in the abduction.

The driver fled on foot into a wooded area, and was caught after a short chase, RCMP said.

Lionel Twins, 60, from the Louis Bull First Nation, has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping without a firearm, aggravated assault, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault.

He remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Jan. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Maskwacis General Investigative Section and Red Deer Forensic Identification Services are continuing the investigation.