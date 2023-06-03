Woman missing for over 2 weeks may be traveling across B.C.: Sidney RCMP

Mounties are seeking the public’s help to locate Nancy Wilde, who was last seen on May 17.

She was last spotted after travelling from Sidney, B.C. to Hope, according to RCMP, and it is believed she could be travelling across the province.

“Although there is no information to believe that Nancy has been a victim of any crime, family members and doctors are concerned about Nancy's declining health,” Sidney RCMP said in a news release.

Wilde was last seen driving a brown 1999 Mazda Protégé with the licence plate DE288R.

She is described as a white female in her mid-sixties with a “slim build.” Wilde is five feet and four inches tall, and “possibly” has red or brown dyed hair.

Anyone with information about Wilde’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sidney RCMP at 250-656-3931.