Woman missing from Colwood found safe


The West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford, B.C. (File photo)

Mounties on the West Shore say a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing on April 4 has been found safe.

Investigators said last week the woman was seen near the Tim Hortons at 1820 Island Hwy. in Colwood before she disappeared.

On Tuesday morning, the West Shore RCMP said she was "located safe and well."

Police thanked those who shared info about the missing woman.

