Woman missing from Forest Lawn; Calgary police seek public assistance

Calgary police are asking for your help to find a woman who went missing in Forest Lawn last month.

All investigative leads have been exhausted, police said Wednesday.

Krystal Russell, 39, was last seen on the evening of Dec. 30, 2022, in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood.

She also goes by "Trustice" and police say they believe she works in the sex trade.

She is described as:

152 cm (about 5'6");

68 kg (about 150 pounds);

Having a medium build;

Brown-eyed;

Brown-haired with blue and purple highlights;

Having a septum piercing; and

Having tattoos of a jester on her leg and angel wings on her back.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting calgarycrimestoppers.org or using the P3 Tips app.