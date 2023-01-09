Woman missing from Nanaimo may be with 'individuals of questionable character,' police say
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 34-year-old woman who is missing from Nanaimo, B.C.
Amanda Schilling has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 26. She was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on Friday.
Police said in a release Monday that a family member told investigators Schilling is believed to be homeless and may be associating with "individuals of questionable character."
"Given her current situation, there is concern for her safety and well-being," the Nanaimo RCMP said.
Schilling is described as a white woman who stands 5'5" and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
-
Former Victoria-to-Vancouver luxury ferry sold to Mexican companyA short-lived luxury ferry between Victoria and Vancouver has been sold to a Mexican company and was being loaded for transport in Victoria on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data showsNewly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Kingston, Ont. council pauses encampment evictionsKingston city council has voted to placed a hold on eviction notices for those living in tent encampments until the spring.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h to sweep over Greater VictoriaEnvironment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region starting Wednesday night.
-
Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robberyOttawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.
-
Ontario launches public consultations on budget, focused on transportation, jobsOntario is asking residents for their input on the upcoming budget, and questions in a survey posted today indicate major themes will be health-care staffing, transportation, jobs and the cost of living.
-
Alberta Opposition NDP calls for public input on plan to subsidize well cleanupAlberta's New Democrat Opposition wants public consultations on a government plan that would subsidize oil and gas companies to fulfil legal commitments to clean up old wells, a major proponent of which has been working directly in Premier Danielle Smith's office for months.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summerWastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving programVehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.