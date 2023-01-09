Woman missing from Nanaimo may be with 'individuals of questionable character,' police say

Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 34-year-old woman who is missing from Nanaimo, B.C.

Amanda Schilling has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 26. She was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on Friday.

Police said in a release Monday that a family member told investigators Schilling is believed to be homeless and may be associating with "individuals of questionable character."

"Given her current situation, there is concern for her safety and well-being," the Nanaimo RCMP said.

Schilling is described as a white woman who stands 5'5" and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.