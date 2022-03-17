Woman missing in Edmonton last seen early January: police

Edmonton police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who was last seen two months ago.

Jeannine Ermineskin, 38, has been unreachable since Jan. 6.

Police did not say when she was reported missing, but called her disappearance out of character and said there are "concerns for her safety and well-being."

Ermineskin is Indigenous and about 5'8" tall. She has blue eyes, long blonde hair, and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and pants, and a red-and-white scarf.

According to police, she is known to spend time in Edmonton's downtown core.

Anyone with information about Ermineskin's whereabouts was asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.