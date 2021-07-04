Woman missing since Canada Day, RCMP seek public's assistance

RCMP are asking for the public help locating a 27-year-old woman who was last seen on Canada Day in Morinville.

Shaniah Vermillion left her temporary residence on July 1 around noon and has not returned, according to RCMP.

Morinville RCMP said they have been unable to locate her and “would like to confirm Shaniah’s well-being.”

Vermillion is described by police as:

5 feet tall

138 Lbs (63 kg)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Indigenous

RCMP said she could be in Edmonton. Anyone with information is asked to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.