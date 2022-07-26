Woman missing since January prompts EPS call out for help
Police are looking for help from the public to find a woman who hasn’t been seen since January.
Danecia Funk, 26, was last seen on Jan. 14 near the University of Alberta Hospital.
She was reported missing on June 23.
Police say her disappearance is out of character, and there are concerns for her wellbeing.
She is described as 5’4”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Funk is originally from Saskatchewan, and still has ties there.
Anyone who has had contact with Funk since Jan. 14, or knows where she is is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigatingA cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.
-
Here's how you can protect Sask. waters from invasive speciesThe Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment is reminding residents how they can help protect provincial waters from aquatic invasive species (AIS).
-
'We are moving forward': Last ditch effort to save Adie Knox pool unsuccessfulResidents tried again Monday to preserve the pool inside the west end recreation complex.
-
Collision involving vehicle and ATV claims two lives: Lambton County OPPTwo ATV riders have died following a collision with another vehicle in Lambton County last Saturday.
-
Entangled North Atlantic right whale Snow Cone spotted off New Brunswick, says DFOAn entangled North Atlantic right whale nicknamed Snow Cone has been spotted off the coast of New Brunswick, but scientists say there's no sign of her calf.
-
Hiker rescued after falling sick, sending SOS on Mantario TrailOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP rescued a hiker on the Mantario Trail on Tuesday morning after she fell ill and sent an SOS.
-
University of Sask. researchers uncover details of dogs' lives throughout timeTwo University of Saskatchewan professors have delved into the development of dog diets in a recent research paper.
-
Pacific FC heading to Jamaica for first game outside of CanadaVancouver Island's only professional soccer club is preparing for its first game outside of Canada next week.
-
Man with 22 warrants arrested for possession of stolen property: N.S. RCMPA man has been arrested by RCMP for possession of stolen property in Mount William, N.S.