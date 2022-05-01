Woman missing since last weekend was last seen at Victoria International Airport, RCMP say

Police in Saanich are asking the public for help locating a woman last seen at Victoria International Airport last weekend.

Laura Huebner was reported missing on Friday, according to a news release from Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, but the 47-year-old was last seen on Sunday, April 24, when she arrived at the airport.

Police said they believe she was planning to travel to central Vancouver Island. CTV News has reached out for clarification on whether her itinerary included a flight, and whether police believe she boarded it. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Mounties describe Huebner as a white woman with blond hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'8" and weighs approximately 140 pounds, and she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white jacket and a white hoodie, police said.

They're asking anyone with information on Huebner's whereabouts to contact their local police agency, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.