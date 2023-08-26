Woman murdered in Richmond Hill residence: police
A woman has been pronounced dead following an altercation at a residence in Richmond Hill.
Police say the incident occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Friday at a residential address on Taylor Mills Drive South. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man with non-life-threatening injuries, as well as an adult woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man, age 35, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Aug. 26.
Police have not released the victim’s identity while next of kin notifications continue to take place. A post-mortem examination is expected to occur in the coming days.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact York Regional Police.
-
Community support fuels B.C. wildfire fight as residents come to grips with lossesAs British Columbians begin to return home in wildfire-ravaged regions, communities coming together to support one another has become the fuel to get through difficult losses and the long recovery ahead.
-
Tour De Cure Rolls on despite poor air qualityThe annual Tour De Cure bike ride fundraiser was a go Saturday, despite poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigatingA 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel banAll travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
-
Annual motorcycle ride supports northern Ont. veteransAbout 300 motorcycles made the trip from Sudbury to North Bay on Saturday to raise money for northern Ontario veterans.
-
-
Trudeau spends Saturday in Edmonton, stops to celebrate PridePrime Minister Justin Trudeau spent Saturday in the Alberta capital.
-
Thousands gather for Regina Dragon Boat FestivalThousands of people gathered at Wascana Lake to compete and celebrate together at the Regina Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.
-
Regina artist highlights gardens in North Central neighbourhood through residencyA local artist who was named the Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence is highlighting the stories of gardeners in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.