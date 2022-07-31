Woman nearly strikes officer while fleeing in stolen vehicle: Woodstock police

Woodstock police say a woman driving a stolen vehicle nearly struck an officer on Friday.

According to police, officers saw a Silver Hyundai Elantra parked in the Bruin Boulevard area around 8:30 p.m.

Investigation revealed the car had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Police said the woman fled, nearly hitting an officer.

Police recovered the vehicle a short time later and arrested the woman who had been driving it after chasing her on foot.

The 40-year-old woman is now charged with: