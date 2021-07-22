iHeartRadio

Woman on e-bike sent to hospital after getting hit by SUV in east Windsor

Officers were called to the crash at Tecumseh Road East near George Avenue on Wednesday, July 22, 2021. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor police say they have charged a driver who hit a woman on an e-bike in east Windsor.

Officers were called to the crash at Tecumseh Road East near George Avenue on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the e-biker was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, officers determined that the adult male driver of SUV was at fault and was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

GEORGE AV AT TECUMSEH RD E, Case #:WI21-67304: Westbound lanes of Tecumseh between George and Aubin are now open. #YQGTraffic -18548

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) July 22, 2021
