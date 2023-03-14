Woman on mobility scooter grabbed, pulled toward woods: Coquitlam RCMP

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman on a mobility scooter was allegedly grabbed and pulled toward a wooded area of Coquitlam, B.C., last month.

Authorities said the woman was heading eastbound on Lincoln Avenue when a suspect emerged from Glen Park, told her to "Come here," and tried pulling her into the woods by her waist.

"When the suspect was unsuccessful, he ran back into the woods," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. "The victim did not sustain any physical injuries."

The suspect was wearing a dark puffy jacket, dark blue jeans, white shoes and a grey wide-brimmed baseball hat, authorities said. He was also described as having an "Asian accent."

Coquitlam RCMP asked anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Authorities are also looking for anyone with dash cam or cellphone video that could assist in their investigation.