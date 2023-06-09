Woman riding mobility scooter struck by vehicle in south London, Ont.
Just after 9 a.m. a woman on a mobility scooter was struck by a white pickup while she was crossing southbound on Wharncliffe Road at Southdale Road.
The truck was turning right onto Southdale Road when it hit the scooter in the pedestrian crossing.
The front wheels of the pickup were suspended off the ground after the truck came to rest on top of the tipped scooter.
Fortunately, the woman using the mobility device was not pinned under the truck.
Cell phone video recorded by a witness shows a second woman comforting the elderly lady as she lay in front of the truck with a bloody wound on her forehead.
The woman managed to get to her feet and onto a stretcher when Middlesex-London Paramedic Service arrived.
London police have closed the right turn lane onto Southdale Road for their investigation.
-
'It always comes back to livability:' Bradford seeks to bring urban planning perspective to TorontoLess talk, more action, is Brad Bradford’s mayoral campaign slogan, and the 36-year-old Toronto city councillor certainly leads an action-filled life.
-
Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to KyivPrime Minister Justin Trudeau met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv to show Canada's support for the fight against Russia as there were signs a long-awaited spring counteroffensive could be underway. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined him on the trip.
-
Four men injured in ByWard Market shootingOttawa police say four men were located at a bar on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
Complaints about OC Transpo bus drivers flood city's fraud hotlineAuditor General Nathalie Gougeon says the fraud hotline has been receiving approximately five to 10 reports a day over the past year linked to bus operator "compliance nature", and it is overwhelming her office.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.