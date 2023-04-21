Woman pinned to car after being hit by ATV

A local woman is lucky to have escaped worse injuries after being pinned to her vehicle by an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), while putting air in her car’s tires.

Hanover police Chief Christopher Knoll says they were called to a Hanover gas station parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, after an ATV apparently entered the gas station parking lot, lost control, and hit a woman filling her car’s tires with air.

She was apparently run over before being pinned against her vehicle, says Knoll. He says the woman, from Carrick Township, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

Chief Knoll says the ATV driver, a 69 year old from the Municipality of West Grey, was arrested on scene, but later released pending further investigation.

Police say the ATV driver and woman filling her car tires with air were not known to each other and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Knoll says they are seeking any dashcam video or witnesses who’ve not yet come forward, to contact the Hanover Police. He says charges are pending against the ATV driver.

Knoll reminds residents that ATVs are not permitted on Hanover roadways.