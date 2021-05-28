Woman pleads guilty in 2018 Saskatoon homicide

A woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 54-year-old man less than two weeks before her trial was set to begin.

Sheritta Kahpeaysewat was going to stand trial for second degree murder on June 7 in connection to the death.

Instead, pleaded guilty Friday morning.

Colin Sutherland was found dead in an apartment in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North in April 2018.

Kahpeaysewat was initially held in jail after her arrest but was released due to concerns about COVID-19.

However, she was arrested in April over an alleged breach of her release conditions and was in custody at the time of her plea.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 29.