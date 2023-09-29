Woman pleads guilty to handing out cannabis gummies on Halloween

A Winnipeg woman has pleaded guilty to handing out cannabis gummies to kids last Halloween.

Tammy Sigurdur went before a Manitoba judge Thursday and accepted responsibility for inadvertently handing out "Medicated Nerds Rope Bites," a potent THC-infused edible which can be harmful to children.

"Yes," said an emotional Sigurdur, pleading guilty to charges of supplying cannabis to a young person, and possessing cannabis that is not packed, labelled or stamped.

Last October, more than a dozen families in Tuxedo reported finding cannabis edibles in their children’s treat bags on Halloween. The gummies were professionally packaged and looked similar to conventional candy products.

"Ms. Sigurdur is accepting responsibility for having inadvertently provided these items on Halloween last," said Sigurdur's lawyer Saul Simmonds at the hearing.

Simmonds asked that the case be adjourned until Oct. 18 for the preparation and gathering of sentencing materials and reports.

"I can advise the court that we are in the process of dealing with some very significant personal issues," said Simmonds.

Sigurdur's husband Sheldon Chochinov also faces charges in connection to the case.