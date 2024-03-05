Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years for 2020 Okanagan slaying

A woman in her 60s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a man's death in the B.C. Interior almost four years ago.

Lynda Saundry was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 4, 2020. The then-59-year-old was accused of killing 55-year-old Barry Jones, whose body was found inside a home on Emery Louis Road near Round Lake – a rural area north of Vernon – a few days earlier.

The BC RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation, but shared few details about the case. Police never specified what relationship, if any, Saundry had to Jones.

In a news release Tuesday, the unit announced that Saundry had entered a guilty plea to the charge of manslaughter and been sentenced to 10 years as part of a joint submission between the BC Prosecution Service and defence counsel.

"I am proud of our officers and partners' hard work on this file," said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, the officer in charge of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, in the release.

"We are grateful for the support we have had throughout this investigation and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends as we continue to support them."