Woman pronounced dead after basement apartment fire in Parkdale

A woman is dead after she was pulled from a burning home in Parkdale early on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Firefighters say they were called to a home at 61 Wilson Park Road, south of Queen Street West, just after 3:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Jim Jessop said they arrived to find an older home ablaze.

They entered and found a person, reportedly a woman, unconscious inside.

Paramedics said she was later pronounced dead.

She was not identified pending notification of next of kin.

The flames and smoke were so intense that fire crews could not complete a search of the home.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said a total of three people lived in the house. One escaped, one died at the scene and the third was still unaccounted for.

He said crews were “a number of hours” away from declaring the fire under control.

The interior of the building sustained structural damage including at least one staircase that collapsed.

The cause of the fire will be investigated once it is fully suppressed.

Queen Street West was closed in both directions between WIlson Park Road and Triller Avenue to allow for an investigation.