Woman pulled from Lake Ontario in life-threatening condition

A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was pulled from Lake Ontario on Thursday morning.

Paramedics said they were called to Lake Shore Boulevard near Jameson Avenue and performed life saving measures before transporting her to a local hospital.

Police said it appears a civilian initially rescued the person and then assisted first responders.

A day earlier, a man died after he became distressed while swimming in Lake Ontario along the Mississauga waterfront.

Lake Shore’s westbound right lane is blocked beyond Jameson due to an investigation, Toronto’s Traffic Management Centre reported.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, police said.