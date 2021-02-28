A woman is lucky to be alive after being pulled from the Thames River late Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the water near Carfrae Street just before 11 a.m. for reports of a person floating down the river.

The conscious woman was pulled from the water and brought to land safely.

She was taken to hospital in an ambulance for further treatment.

It's not clear how she got into the river.

Officials say the woman was lucky that crews were not too far from the scene, already conducting ice rescue training exercises just west of where she was located.