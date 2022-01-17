Woman registers twice the legal limit for impaired driving: CK police
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police officers say they charged a woman with impaired driving after a vehicle was reported driving erratically in a parking lot.
A citizen contacted the police to report the incident in a commercial property on St Clair Street Chatham.
Police say the driver drove over curbs and then swerving all over the road as it entered the roadway. Officers stopped the vehicle on St Clair in the area of Darry Line Chatham.
Officers say the driver was arrested and transported to Chatham-Kent Headquarters where she registered twice the legal limit for alcohol.
The woman was charged with operation while impaired and 80 plus and released with a future court date of Feb. 16.
