Woman released from hospital following stabbing
CTVNewsLondon.ca Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Kristylee Varley
One person has been released from hospital and charges have been laid following a stabbing in the city.
Around 4 a.m. on March 1, police were called to the area of Wellington Road and McClary Avenue for a weapons investigation.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent stab wounds, and learned the female victim and female suspect were known to each.
The two people had been involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical and resulted in the victim being injured.
Police found and arrested the suspect not far from the scene and found a knife.
A 30 year old from London has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and fail to comply with release order,
