Woman removed from Moosonee flight following disturbance

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the James Bay detachment removed a woman from a commercial flight on April 9 following a report of a disturbance on the aircraft arriving in Moosonee.

A police investigation later revealed the 40-year-old woman from Attawapiskat was in possession of a substance believed to methamphetamine.

The woman was charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance and released on an Undertaking.

She is scheduled to appear on June 1.