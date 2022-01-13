Woman reported missing New Year's Eve found dead in Renfrew County
A Belleville woman reported missing on New Year's Eve has been found dead in a vehicle along an embankment in the Ottawa Valley.
On Dec. 31, Ontario Provincial Police launched an missing person investigation after Catherine Lewis, 48, had not been seen or heard from in several days.
Lewis was last seen in the area of Boyle Lane in Killaloe and was believed to be operating a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a 911 call on Letterkenny Road, near Opeongo Road, in the Township of Brundenell, Lyndoch and Raglan.
Police say information indicated that a vehicle matching Lewis' vehicle had been discovered down an embankment, with a deceased person inside.
Investigators have confirmed the deceased is Lewis.
A post mortem examination has been ordered by the Office of the Chief Coroner.
"The incident has been deemed as non -suspicious at this time. The cause of the collision remains under investigation," OPP said in a statement on Thursday.
