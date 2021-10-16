Woman rescued from Mississauga house fire dies in hospital: police
A woman in her 70s pulled from a house fire in Mississauga Saturday afternoon has died from her injuries, Peel police say.
The fire broke out at a two-storey townhouse on The Credit Woodlands, north of Dundas Street West, shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Mississauga Fire Deputy Chief Rob Grimwood said six people were in the home at the time, and five of them were able to get out.
Fire crews needed to rescue a woman trapped on the second floor, Grimwood said.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital without vital signs, Peel paramedics said.
Police confirmed Saturday evening that the victim died in hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters responded a structure fire on The Credit Woodlands. Six people removed from home. One patient required CPR and transport to hospital. pic.twitter.com/zQOgI8SPfM— Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) October 16, 2021
