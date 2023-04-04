Woman rescued from Safeway ceiling after she lit 2 fires: EPS

A Safeway store on Whyte Avenue was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a person lit two small fires in the store's ceiling.

Police and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to the store around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a call about a fire in the store's mezzanine.

According to an EFRS spokesperson, firefighters put out the fire and left the store shortly after noon.

Fire crews were called back to the store shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving a report about a second fire in the ceiling.

A woman who had climbed into the ceiling lit both fires, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service says.

Both fires have been extinguished.

The store was evacuated for safety reasons.

Police and firefighters had to rescue the 46-year-old woman from the ceiling who now faces mischief charges.