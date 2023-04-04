Woman rescued from Safeway ceiling after she lit 2 fires: EPS
A Safeway store on Whyte Avenue was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a person lit two small fires in the store's ceiling.
Police and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to the store around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a call about a fire in the store's mezzanine.
According to an EFRS spokesperson, firefighters put out the fire and left the store shortly after noon.
Fire crews were called back to the store shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving a report about a second fire in the ceiling.
A woman who had climbed into the ceiling lit both fires, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service says.
Both fires have been extinguished.
The store was evacuated for safety reasons.
Police and firefighters had to rescue the 46-year-old woman from the ceiling who now faces mischief charges.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.
-
Canadian Armed Forces facing member shortage 'crisis'The Department of National Defence tells CTV News that the Canadian Armed Forces is facing a shortage of 16,000 members.
-
'Freedom Convoy' in 'full swing' when emergency law invoked, feds tell courtA federal lawyer says the 'Freedom Convoy' movement was still in 'full swing' the day the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act early last year, justifying the extraordinary measures.
-
As pandemic fears ease, Ontarians ready to travel this summerNew research shows many Ontarians are getting ready to pack their bags for a spring or summer trip – despite concerns their trip could be delayed or even cancelled.
-
Man released from police custody after victim's inconclusive autopsyA man who was taken into custody after the death of another man in Edmonton last week has been released without charges while police wait to find out what caused the victim's death.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ballA new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of pawsA bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen treeA Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health ServicesA former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.