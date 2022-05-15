iHeartRadio

Woman retrieved from Victoria Park Lake: WRPS

Part of Victoria Park Lake is seen in this photo taken on May 25, 2019 (CTV Kitchener)

A woman has been taken to hospital after being retrieved from the lake in Kitchener's Victoria Park.

Regional police were called to the area of David and Roland Streets around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say two officers went into the water, safely brought the woman to shore, and provided emergency first aid.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by paramedics for medical treatment.

