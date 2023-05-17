Woman riding e-scooter fatally hit by pick-up truck in Oshawa
A woman riding an e-scooter has died after being struck by the driver of a pick-up truck in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to Harmony Road North near Taunton Road East at around 1:45 p.m. for a crash.
A black 2018 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was exiting a gas station when it hit a 20-year-old woman riding an e-scooter on the sidewalk, police said.
Officers arrived to locate the woman suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, the driver of the pick-up truck remained at the scene.
Police continue to investigate the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-579-1520 ext. 5256 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.
