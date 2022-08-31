Woman rips out apartment intercom, threatens resident to get inside: Guelph police

A Guelph woman has been arrested for allegedly ripping out and apartment building intercom and threatening a woman with it if she was not let in.

Police say the woman went to a Waterloo Avenue building she does not live in around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday and buzzed a number of units to try to get inside.

When she couldn't get in, she ripped the system out of the wall and threatened to hit a resident with it if she was not let in.

Guelph police arrived later and arrested a 40-year-old woman. She has been charged with mischief, uttering threats, and two counts of breaching probation.