Woman robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint in her yard: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint while she was in her yard on Sunday evening.

Police said a woman in her 20s was in her yard in the 800 block of Winnipeg Avenue when she was robbed by two people. Police got the call about the robbery around 10:23 p.m., and soon after found two suspects who were then arrested.

Police said officers found a sawed-off shotgun, a hunting-style knife and property that had been stolen from the woman.

Chance Dallas Tweet Meekis, an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg, is facing six weapon-related charges including armed robbery using a firearm. He was also charged with four counts of failure to comply with release order conditions.

A 17-year-old female of Winnipeg is also facing five weapon-related charges and a charge of failure to comply with a probation order.

The charges against the two have not been proven in court.

They were both detained in custody.