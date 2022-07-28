Woman robbed at knifepoint in Dartmouth, N.S.: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery that happened in Dartmouth Wednesday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., police received a report of a robbery that happened an hour earlier on Brule Street.
Police say a woman was sitting in her parked vehicle when a man and a woman, who she did not know, approached her.
The woman allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and demanded her property, while the man had what looked like a firearm.
The victim left the area in her vehicle.
The female suspect is described as Black, in her 20s to early 30s, approximately five-feet-four-inches tall, 130 pounds, with curly hair pulled up in a bun. She was wearing a black face mask, a black North Face winter coat and black pants and was carrying a black purse at the time of the robbery.
The man is described as Black, in his 20s to early 30s, approximately six feet tall and wearing a black face mask.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the robbery, or video from the area, is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
