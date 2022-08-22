Woman robbed of her SUV during armed carjacking in North York parking lot
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint in North York.
The carjacking happened on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 5:40 p.m., in a parking lot near York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue.
Three male suspects fled the scene in the victim's SUV, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators have not released any suspect descriptions at this point.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
