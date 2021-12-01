Woman robbed and sexually assaulted, police searching for man: EPS
Police are investigating a robbery and sexual assault in a south central Edmonton neighbourhood on Saturday.
Officers were called to the area of 86 Street and 93 Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. after a man approached a woman on the sidewalk, reached into a plastic bag and pointed a firearm at her, police said.
The man then told the woman to walk between two nearby homes where he told her to hand over her purse, EPS said. After going through her purse, the man “demanded” she remove her jacket, shirt and bra.
The woman screamed and the attacker fled the scene on foot, police said.
He is described as:
- White
- 5’11”
- Skinny build
- Wearing a dark toque, black face mask, black hoodie, grey sweat pants and black shoes
Any residents or motorists in the area Saturday night are being asked to check their home security or dashcam footage for potential suspects.
Anyone with information should contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
