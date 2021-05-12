Woman run over by SUV driver on northeast Edmonton driveway

Police were trying to determine exactly how a woman ended up run over and trapped by an SUV on a driveway in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. in a quiet cul-de-sac on 146 Avenue and 29 Street.

Firefighters helped free the woman from underneath the vehicle and paramedics rushed her to the University of Alberta Hospital with serious injuries, said EPS.

Police believe the incident was an accident and not a criminal act. The residents of the home were cooperating with police, Sgt. Travis Cruise confirmed to CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

Cruise couldn’t confirm the woman’s age, but said he believed her injuries to be not life-threatening.

Two men could be seen explaining the incident to investigators and neighbours were being interviewed by police.

The EPS’ Major Collision Investigations Unit arrived around 6 p.m. and were expected to be on scene taking photos and measurements for several hours.