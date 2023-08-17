Woman runs from scene after being found asleep in vehicle in Barrie lot
A woman allegedly found slumped over her steering wheel with the vehicle running in a Barrie parking lot is facing charges after police say she ran from the scene.
Police report residents spotted the driver asleep in the vehicle in a north Bayfield Street lot Wednesday evening and attempted to wake her, but when unsuccessful, called for assistance.
Paramedics arrived and were able to rouse the woman, who police say then ran from the scene.
Officers quickly located the 22-year-old woman from MacTier crossing Bayfield Street north of the Georgian Mall.
She was charged with impaired driving and obstructing an officer.
Police say a breathalyzer confirmed the accused was intoxicated.
She was later released from custody with a 90-day driver's licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.
