Woman runs to basement to get her child out during Taradale fire
Staff
CTV News Calgary
A woman suffered some smoke inhalation during a house fire on Monday evening but her actions may have saved her child's life.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call for a fire on Tarington Close N.E. in Taradale around 6:45 p.m.
They saw smoke coming out of the home and found a hot spot in the basement.
Some contents burned and fire also got into some basement walls and the ceiling.
Six people got out safely before firefighters arrived.
The fire department says the mother ran to the basement to get her child out.
EMS treated her for smoke inhalation on the scene and no one had to go to the hospital.
The residents will be displaced until repairs are made.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
Inquest hears from OPP officers who shot Exeter, Ont. manA mandatory inquest into the shooting death of Wade Vander Wal heard from the OPP officers who fatally shot the Exeter native on Dec. 3, 2019.
-
St. Jacobs road closed for collision investigationWaterloo regional police are investigating a crash in the area of Arthur Street South and Sawmill Road in St. Jacobs.
-
Randy Hillier back in court seeking location change for 'Freedom Convoy' jury trialFormer Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who is facing charges in connection with last year's "Freedom Convoy," is seeking for a second time to move his jury trial away from Ottawa.
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after vacant house fireFirefighters were called to a vacant house at the corner of Aylmer and University on Tuesday.
-
Babcock resignation sparks discussion about cell phone privacy rightsMike Babcock's resignation ignites conversations about privacy rights and expectations for laptops, cell phones, and computers.
-
Barrie Food Bank launching ambitious Thanksgiving campaign to help thousands in needThe Barrie Food Bank kicks off its annual Thanksgiving donation campaign this week and aims to raise $ 200,000 in cash and another 200,000 pounds of food to help meet the rising demand.
-
K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million to restructureAlmost three days after the abrupt cancellation of its upcoming season, the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony has released a statement addressing its financial problems.
-
Man who severely injured Regina boy while driving impaired sentenced to 2 years in prisonA 47-year-old Regina man who severely injured a 7-year-old boy who was waiting for a school bus while driving impaired has been sentenced to two years behind bars.
-
Police defend use of Taser on 12-year-old who allegedly assaulted Oshawa school staff memberPolice are defending the use of a Taser to stop a 12-year-old girl from allegedly assaulting a school staff member in Oshawa, Ont.