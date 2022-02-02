Woman rushed to hospital after being pulled from icy river in Scarborough
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A woman is in critical condition after being pulled from the icy Rouge River in Scarborough Wednesday evening.
Toronto police said the woman fell through the ice near the Glen Rouge Campground on Kingston Road around 8 p.m.
Using an app, officers were able to locate the woman and rescue her. Police said an officer jumped into the river and pulled the woman to safety.
She was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.
The officer was also treated for exposure.
The circumstances leading up to the incident were not immediately known.
