Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by train in Moncton, N.B.
Staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca
A woman was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a train in Moncton, N.B.
Just before seven o'clock, RCMP, Moncton firefighters, and Ambulance New Brunswick were called to the intersection of Church and Saint George Street.
Upon arrival, first responders discovered a woman with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.
-
Cannabis producer Tilray closing Nanaimo offices and cultivation facility after mergerA major cannabis producer on Vancouver Island is closing its Nanaimo office and cultivation facility, citing "operational efficiencies" after a recent merger.
-
CFUW North Bay launches 80th anniversary celebrationsA local organization that advocates for social justice for women and children launched celebrations Wednesday afternoon for its 80th anniversary.
-
First doses slowly climbing, but how to reach remaining unvaccinated? Experts weigh inEighty-six per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.6 per cent have gotten their second dose.
-
Sudbury police to investigate allegations city councillor was offered a bribePolice in Greater Sudbury are being asked to investigate a bribery allegation regarding the proposed Kingsway Entertainment District.
-
Polls show 'big climb' in People's Party support in B.C. since start of campaignNew election surveys have found increased support among British Columbians for the People’s Party of Canada, the right-wing party whose platform opposes vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations for any segment of society.
-
Pandemic restrictions complicating efforts to plan funerals and memorials for Amhert family that died in fireCOVID-19 restrictions are complicating efforts to plan funerals and memorials for six members of a family who died in a trailer fire in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County on the weekend.
-
Proposed Langford condo towers get pushback from Peatt Road neighbourhoodResidents in two Langford neighbourhoods are complaining that two proposals to build four high-rise condo towers are not a good fit for the area.
-
Man accused of fatally stabbing boy made comments about taking him from his mom: victim’s auntAt a trial for her nephew’s accused killer, the aunt of 3-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight recalled the morning the boy was found stabbed in his bed.
-
Alberta has reached out to other provinces for ICU help, AHS CEO saysAlberta currently has more ICU admissions than it ever has, pandemic or not, as COVID-19 cases spike in the fourth wave.