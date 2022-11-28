Woman rushed to hospital after fire at Hamilton highrise
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joshua Freeman
A woman was taken to hospital without vital signs following a fire at an apartment building in Hamilton overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the building on Hughson Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. for a fire on the 12th floor, Hamilton Fire said.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a single unit.
Hamilton police said an adult female was taken to hospital without vital signs. There was no update on her condition early Monday.
One other person suffered a minor injury in the fire.
There is no word so far on how the fire started. Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
Streets in the area were closed, but have since reopened.
