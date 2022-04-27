Woman rushed to hospital after fire in Calgary's Willow Park

Officials with Calgary EMS say one woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition on Wednesday from a house fire in the community of Willow Park.

Emergency crews were called to the 9900 block of Fifth Street S.E. just before noon by a passerby who noticed flames in the basement of the home.

The Calgary Fire Department says when crews arrived, they found an elderly woman unconscious on the main floor.

The house did have working smoke alarms, according to the fire department.

No one else was in the house at the time.

A person in the detached garage and a dog in the backyard were both uninjured.

The fire department says the basement of the home was badly damaged by the smoke, as was the main floor.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.