Woman rushed to hospital after stabbing in Burnaby alley

A woman was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Burnaby Thursday.

Mounties said it happened near Royal Oak Avenue and Rumble Street at around 7:20 p.m.

It appears the woman was attacked in an alley, then went in to a nearby convenience store to get help.

She was taken to hospital, and the extent of her injuries is unclear.

The Burnaby RCMP's Serious Crimes Unit is investigating. So far, police say, they don't believe the stabbing was random.