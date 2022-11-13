Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries following two-vehicle crash in Bolton
A 49-year-old woman in a SUV was rushed to a trauma centre following a collision with the driver of a dump truck Sunday morning in Bolton.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 50 between Countryside Drive and Mayfield Road, which is northwest of Highway 427.
The victim’s injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening, Peel Regional Police said in a tweet.
COLLISION
-Countryside Dr / Mayfield Rd #Brampton
- Dumptruck & SUV involved
- 49 yr old woman in SUV taken to trauma centre
- serious, non-life threatening
- Driver of truck remained on scene
- MCB & FIS processing scene
- Road closures in effect
- R/C 6:34am
- 22-0378844 pic.twitter.com/G5t6qCuPSc
The dump truck driver, who was uninjured, remained at the scene.
Peel police are currently processing the scene.
Drivers should note that Highway 50 is currently closed at Coleraine Drive/Major Mackenzie Drive. Countryside Road is blocked at Coleraine, while westbound Nashville Road is also off limits at this time.
