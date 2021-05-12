Woman rushed to trauma centre after multi-vehicle crash involving TTC streetcar
A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre following a multi-vehicle collision involving a Toronto streetcar Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Queen Street and Maclean Avenue after receiving a report of a three-vehicle crash sometime before 9:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say a woman believed to be in her 30s was transported to a trauma centre for treatment. No further details have been provided regarding her injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
COLLISION:
Queen St E & Maclean Ave
- reports of a multi-vehicle collision involving a TTC streetcar
- police o/s
- @Toronto_Fire & @TorontoMedics o/s
- unknown injuries
ROAD CLOSURES: Queen St E closed between Glen Manor Dr & Balsam Av
- expect delays
- will update#GO878931
^al