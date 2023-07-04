Woman's body found in southeast Calgary park

Calgary police say a woman was found dead in a southeast park on Tuesday morning.

Two people walking in Fonda Park discovered the body around 6 a.m., according to police.

The victim's identity and cause of death are unknown.

"Investigators are in the process of speaking with witnesses and collecting CCTV from the area," police said in a statement.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident or video footage from the area is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips