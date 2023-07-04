Woman's body found in southeast Calgary park
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Calgary police say a woman was found dead in a southeast park on Tuesday morning.
Two people walking in Fonda Park discovered the body around 6 a.m., according to police.
The victim's identity and cause of death are unknown.
"Investigators are in the process of speaking with witnesses and collecting CCTV from the area," police said in a statement.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident or video footage from the area is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
-
15 opioid overdoses in Windsor-Essex prompts alertA public alert was issued Tuesday after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s (WECHU) flagged 15 opioid overdoses in one week.
-
Monday may have set a global record for the hottest day ever. Tuesday broke itThe entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.