Woman’s body found in vehicle, Kelowna RCMP investigate as suspicious death
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Police in Kelowna say they are investigating after a woman’s dead body was found in a vehicle.
The body and vehicle were found near Vasile Road and Harvey Street on Friday just after 6 p.m.
“When officers arrived, they located a vehicle with the body of a deceased woman. Her death is believed to be suspicious,” reads a statement from Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
No information about the woman’s identity has been released.
“The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation,” said Noseworthy.
“Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.”
Police say no arrests have been made.
