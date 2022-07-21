iHeartRadio

Woman's body pulled from water after vehicle plunges into Georgian Bay

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit. (FILE IMAGE/CTV News)

Police say a woman's body was found after a vehicle plunged into Georgian Bay in Owen Sound on Thursday.

The Owen Sound Police Service responded to the west harbour wall for reports a vehicle had gone into the water in the early morning hours.

Divers with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Team retrieved the vehicle.

They say a 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play in her death.

